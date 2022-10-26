Nola to start World Series Game 1 for Phils, Wheeler Game 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies will start right-hander Aaron Nola in Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros and last season’s NL Cy Young Award runner-up Zack Wheeler in Game 2. Game 1 of the World Series is Friday in Houston. Game 2 is Saturday. Nola is 2-1 with a 3.12 ERA and has struck out 18 batters in three starts this postseason. Wheeler is 1-1 with a 1.78 ERA and has struck out 25 and walked three in four playoff starts.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.