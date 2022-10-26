Netherlands midfielder De Roon injured ahead of World Cup

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Netherlands midfielder Marten de Roon has a muscle injury less than four weeks before the World Cup. His Italian club Atalanta says De Roon has a thigh strain and its medical staff could not specify how long he will be out. He was injured in a 2-0 loss against Lazio in Serie A on Sunday. The Dutch face Senegal on Nov. 21, the second day of the World Cup in Qatar. Group A also includes the host nation and Ecuador. The 31-year-old De Roon has made 30 national-team appearances.

