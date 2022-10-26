Liverpool beats Ajax 3-0, advances in Champions League

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Liverpool has advanced to the knockout stage of the Champions League. It scored three quick goals before and after halftime to beat Ajax 3-0 on Wednesday. Mohamed Salah opened the scoring with a neat finish in the 42nd minute and Darwin Núñez doubled the lead with a header four minutes into the second half. Harvey Elliott made it 3-0 with a powerful shot into the roof of the net in the 52nd as Liverpool awoke from a slow start to sweep aside Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.