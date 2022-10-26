Lions owner says she is still confident in team’s leadership

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp spoke to reporters to share her frustration with the team’s 1-5 record and express confidence in the franchise’s leadership. Hamp says she doesn’t want everyone to push the panic button. Hamp fired general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia nearly two years ago during her first season in charge. After going through a search to hire general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell, she doesn’t sound eager to make a move to get rid of either or both.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.