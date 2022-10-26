Lakers’ Westbrook out at Nuggets with sore left hamstring

DENVER (AP) — Russell Westbrook sat out the Los Angeles Lakers’ game Wednesday night at Denver to rest a sore left hamstring.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham announced the plan before the game to take a precautionary route with Westbrook’s injury.

“We all came to a conclusion that it’s early in the season, there’s no reason to stretch it out or put him in a vulnerable position,” Ham explained. “Take it day-to-day.”

The Los Angeles guard is mired in a slump, shooting just 28.9% from the floor. He’s 1 of 12 from 3-point range.

Westbrook is averaging 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists this season. He has one double-double.

