Jets’ Moore returns, will play after trade request last week

Disgruntled wide receiver Elijah Moore returned to practice with the New York Jets and is expected to play Sunday against New England after requesting to be traded last week. Moore has been disappointed in the lack of pass-catching opportunities he has had during the Jets’ surprising 5-2 start. He didn’t travel with the team to Denver, where New York won its fourth straight on Sunday, 16-9. The second-round pick out of Mississippi caught 43 passes for 538 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games as a rookie, but has just 16 catches for 203 yards and no scores in six games this season.

