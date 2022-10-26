Hernandez out of Mexico’s World Cup team; Jimenez, Corona in

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez will not be going to the World Cup in Qatar after he was left out of Mexico’s preliminary roster on Wednesday, with coach Gerardo Martino opting to include injured duo Raúl Jiménez and Jesús Corona instead. Martino had insisted he would wait as long as possible to announce his selection in order to give Jiménez and Corona time to recover, and both were part of a 31-man roster that will later be winnowed down to 26 for next month World Cup in Qatar. Despite the fact that two of his key attacking players are currently injured, Martino decided to exclude Hernández, the former Manchester United striker who now plays for the Los Angeles Galaxy.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.