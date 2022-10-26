ESPN sells majority interest in iconic X Games brand
By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer
ESPN has closed a deal to sell its majority stake in the X and Winter X Games. That marks the end of a nearly three-decade chapter during which the network helped propel snowboarding, skateboarding and other action sports out of the fringe and into the mainstream. Terms of the sale to sports-focused private equity firm MSP Sports Capital were not divulged. ESPN will remain a minority partner in the events and will continue to televise them. This season’s Winter X Games are scheduled for Jan. 27-29 in Aspen, Colorado.