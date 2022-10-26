England to host Brazil in women’s Finalissima in April

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — European champion England will host South American champion Brazil in the first Women’s Finalissima game in London on April 6. UEFA says the showpiece game for women’s soccer will be at Wembley Stadium. The same stadium hosted an 87,000 crowd which saw Lionel Messi star in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Italy in June. That was the inaugural Finalissima for the men’s continental champions. England won the Women’s Euro 2022 at Wembley beating Germany 2-1 in extra time. On the same day in July Brazil beat host Colombia 1-0 in the Copa América Femenina final.

