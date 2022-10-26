Browns place starting LB Jacob Phillips on injured reserve

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting middle linebacker Jacob Phillips was placed on injured reserve with a pectoral tear sustained in a loss to Baltimore. It’s his second major injury in two seasons. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Phillips is likely done for the season and will need surgery. He got hurt while making a tackle in the second half of Cleveland’s 23-20 loss to the Ravens. A third-round pick in 2020, Phillips played in just four games last season with an injured biceps suffered in a training camp practice. Phillips had been handling signal-calling duties since Anthony Walker Jr. sustained a season-ending quadriceps injury in Week 3. He leads the Browns with 46 tackles and has two sacks.

