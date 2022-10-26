Brady, Bucs aim to rebound against Lamar Jackson, Ravens

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have mutual respect and admiration for one another’s success. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks meet for the second time in their careers when the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. When the 45-year-old Brady retired briefly last winter, he posted a story and picture of the two of them on social media with the caption: “You’re next.” Jackson said this week he hopes that means he’ll be the next quarterback to win the Super Bowl. Brady says he thinks highly of Jackson and feels the Ravens star has a great future.

