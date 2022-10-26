Atlético out of Champions League after late penalty miss

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid missed a penalty that was awarded after the final whistle as the Spanish club was eliminated from the Champions League following a 2-2 draw with Bayer Leverkusen. Atlético twice recovered from a goal down against Leverkusen but needed to win to avoid its first group-stage exit for five years. The Spanish club was awarded the late penalty after the referee had signaled the game was over but the spot kick was saved. Moussa Diaby and Callum Hudson-Odoi scored for Leverkusen and Yannick Carrasco and Rodrigo de Paul responded for Atlético.

