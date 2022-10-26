After trade, Panthers creating new offensive identity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It took seven games, a major trade and a head coaching change, but the Carolina Panthers are finally creating an identity on offense. When interim head coach Steve Wilks took over two weeks ago, he told offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo and his staff that he expects the team’s primary focus to be on running the football — regardless of the score. This past Sunday the Panthers saw the fruits of that game plan begin to flourish as they ran for 173 yards in a stunning 21-3 victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite having traded running back Christian McCaffrey. Now the Panthers will look to carry that momentum into Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

