Wawrinka beats Ruud, Murray also advances at Swiss Indoors

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — It was a stellar day for veteran Grand Slam champions at the Swiss Indoors. Stan Wawrinka beat third-ranked Casper Ruud and Andy Murray rallied to win in three sets in the first round. The 37-year-old Wawrinka hit his ninth ace to seal a 6-4, 6-4 win over Ruud, who was the U.S. Open runner-up last month. Murray earlier won 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 against Roman Safiullin after the Russian led 4-1 in the final set. The 35-year-old Murray is a former U.S. Open champion like Wawrinka. Both have overcome long-term injuries that saw their rankings plummet.

