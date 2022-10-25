Under Dan Snyder, Washington sank from NFL elite to also-ran

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Few NFL teams have managed to lose as much as Washington has since Daniel Snyder was part of a group that purchased the franchise for a then-record $800 million in 1999. The club has won a grand total of two playoff games in the 23 seasons completed since that transaction — and none since 2005. Only two of the NFL’s 32 clubs own a smaller collection of postseason victories in that span: Detroit and Cleveland. Washington’s winning percentage of .424 since the start of the 1999 season is better than those produced by just four clubs: Cleveland, Detroit, Jacksonville and Las Vegas.

