Sevilla beats Copenhagen, keeps Champions League hopes alive

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Sevilla has defeated Copenhagen 3-0 to earn its first Champions League win of the season and keep alive its slim hope of advancing to the knockout stage. The Spanish club now needs Borussia Dortmund to lose to Manchester City at home later Tuesday to remain in contention. If the German club picks up at least a draw, Sevilla will be eliminated for a second consecutive season. Copenhagen was eliminated and will finish last in Group G regardless of the last-round results. The Danish side twice hit the woodwork against Sevilla but remained the only team yet to score after five matches. It hasn’t scored in its last nine Champions League games.

