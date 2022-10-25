Ronaldo returns to training with United squad after omission

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to first-team training with Manchester United after being omitted from the squad ahead of the team’s Premier League match at Chelsea at the weekend. Ronaldo was disciplined for refusing to come on as a substitute in United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham in the league on Wednesday. He then headed to the locker room before the final whistle of the game at Old Trafford in a show of dissent. Ronaldo is back in practice with the squad ahead of the home game against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday.

