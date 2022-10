Report: Moukoko, 17, in Germany’s preliminary WCup squad

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund’s 17-year-old forward Youssoufa Moukoko has reportedly been included in Germany’s preliminary squad for the World Cup. German tabloid Bild says Union Berlin midfielder Rani Khedira, Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Luca Netz and Werder Bremen forward Niclas Füllkrug all made coach Hansi Flick’s preliminary list. Germany has its last World Cup warmup game against Oman on Nov. 16.

