Kadri’s 3-point game powers Flames to 4-1 win over Penguins

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist to extend his points streak to six games as the Calgary Flames beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1. Jonathan Huberdeau had his first goal with Calgary and Michael Stone also scored as the Flames won for the fifth time in six games. Evgeni Malkin had the lone goal for the Penguins (4-2-1), who lost consecutive games in regulation in Alberta after starting the season with points in their first five games. Calgary’s Jacob Markstrom finished with 32 stops and improved to 4-0-0. Pittsburgh’s Casey DeSmith had 31 saves, falling to 0-1-1.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.