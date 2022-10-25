Jets make trade for Jaguars RB James Robinson official

James Robinson has officially joined the New York Jets’ backfield. The Jets and Jaguars announced the trade for the running back Tuesday with New York sending Jacksonville a conditional late-round draft pick. The pick is a sixth-rounder that can become a fifth-rounder, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the specifics terms of the trade were not announced by the teams. The Jets moved quickly to replace injured rookie running back Breece Hall, who tore the ACL in his left knee in New York’s 16-9 win at Denver on Sunday.

