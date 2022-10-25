Havertz puts Chelsea into Champions League knockout stage

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Kai Havertz’s second-half goal has put Chelsea into the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 2-1 win at Salzburg. Havertz curled in the winning goal from outside the area in the 64th minute for Chelsea to consolidate first place in Group E ahead Milan’s game at Dinamo Zagreb later. Chelsea moved four points clear of second-placed Salzburg. Milan and Zagreb were both two points further back before the late match. One round remains after Tuesday’s games. Mateo Kovačić broke the deadlock with Chelsea’s first chance in the 23rd. Junior Adamu equalized in the 49th but Christian Pulišić set up Havertz for the winner.

