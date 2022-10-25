Georgia Tech prepares 2 backup QBs with Sims still injured

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech is preparing two backup quarterbacks to play Saturday at Florida State with Jeff Sims nursing a sprained foot. Interim coach Brent Key said Sims hasn’t been ruled out against the Seminoles, but he is planning to use backups Zach Taylor and Zach Pyron. Taylor is a redshirt sophomore and an Akron transfer who filled in for Sims in last week’s loss to Virginia. Pyron is a freshman who has yet to play. Sims has completed 110 of 188 passes for 1,115 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also run for 288 yards and a score.

