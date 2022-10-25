Fading fullbacks: Once NFL staple, position keeps declining

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The fullback position in the NFL has been fading for years, but only in the last decade has it neared the brink of total extinction. Teams have embraced more versatile rosters, choosing instead to have an extra tight end or wide receiver more capable of helping on special teams. Only two fullbacks have been chosen in the last four NFL drafts, and fewer than half of the teams in the league even have one on the roster. Coaches such as the 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan still believe in the position, though, while Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy believes it could one day make a comeback.

