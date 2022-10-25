Bratt scores 2, Devils hand Wings first regulation loss, 6-2

DETROIT (AP) — Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist as the New Jersey Devils beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-2. Jack Hughes, Dawson Mercer, Yegor Sharangovich and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils, and Ryan Graves had two assists. Vitek Vanecek stopped 20 shots to help the Devils bounce back from a 6-3 loss at home to Washington on Monday. Bratt extended his point streak to seven games, tying his career high. Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit and Alex Nedeljkovic made 35 saves. The Red Wings (3-1-2) were the last remaining team without a regulation loss.

