Ukrainian club urges FIFA to remove Iran from World Cup

GENEVA (AP) — Ukraine’s top soccer club has urged FIFA to remove Iran from the World Cup because of the country’s alleged military support to the Russian invasion. Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Sergei Palkin accused Iran of “direct participation in terrorist attacks on Ukrainians.” He says Ukraine should play at the World Cup in Qatar instead of Iran. Iran’s first game at the World Cup is on Nov. 21 against England and then faces Wales and the United States in Group B. FIFA does not typically suspend member federations because of military decisions by a national government.

