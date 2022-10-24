STAT WATCH: 5 TD passes put Nix, Hartman in elite company

Oregon’s Bo Nix and Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman became the fourth and fifth Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks to throw for five touchdowns in multiple games this season. Nix passed for five scores against UCLA after having done it last month against Eastern Washington. Hartman had five against Boston College after throwing for six against Clemson last month. Weber State had four punt snaps go out of the end zone to set a Football Championship Subdivision record of four safeties surrendered to Montana State. Miami committed eight turnovers against Duke, most by an FBS team since 2017.

