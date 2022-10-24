NFL looking into interaction between refs, Bucs WR Evans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The NFL said it is looking into what transpired between two game officials and Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans in the tunnel of the stadium after the Buccaneers’ 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. A reporter captured a video of side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter approaching Evans as he made his way toward the locker room. There is a short inaudible exchange with Evans, before he appears to write something on a slip of paper handed to him by the officials. A second video appears to show Evans writing on paper as Lamberth stood next to him. According to the CBA agreement between the NFL and the NFL Referees Association game officials are not allowed to “ask players, coaches or any other team personnel for autographs or memorabilia.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.