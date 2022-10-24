McIlroy’s road back to No. 1 felt longer than it really was

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy is back at No. 1 in the world for the first time since the summer of 2020. It just felt like a lot longer. He thinks back to missing the cut a week before the Masters when it seems as though nothing was going right. McIlroy says he wouldn’t have believed he could be on top of the world ranking six months later. Even though McIlroy has been at No. 1 eight times before, this one felt special. Winning the CJ Cup in South Carolina was his fourth win in his last 24 tournaments around the world.

