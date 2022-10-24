Hot Harper carries Phillies into 1st World Series since 2009

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies are riding Bryce Harper as they try to win their first World Series since 2008. Harper was the National League Championship Series MVP. He won Game 5 against San Diego with a two-run homer in the eighth inning. Harper is set to lead the Phillies into the World Series against the American League champion Houston Astros. Harper has delivered in the clutch ever since he signed his 13-year, $330-million contract in 2019. He is hitting .419 with six doubles, five homers, 11 RBIs and 10 runs scored in the postseason after an injury-plagued year.

