DeRozan, Vucevic lead way as Bulls beat Celtics 120-102

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points and 23 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls wiped out a big early deficit to beat the Boston Celtics 120-102. The Bulls went from trailing by 19 in the first quarter with Jayson Tatum providing an early spark for Boston to leading by 16 near the end of the half. They then went on a big run after the lead dwindled to three early in the third and handed the Celtics their first loss after a 3-0 start. Ayo Dosunmu scored 22. Zach LaVine added 19 points, helping the Bulls stop a two-game skid and pick up their first win since the opener at Miami. Tatum scored 26. But interim coach Joe Mazzulla and Grant Williams got ejected.

