Browns’ Phillips ‘likely’ done for year with pectoral injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting linebacker Jacob Phillips will likely miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a pectoral injury during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Also, tight end David Njoku could miss significant time with an ankle injury. The loss of Phillips is another blow to Cleveland’s defense, which had one of its better performances against dynamic Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Phillips had taken over signal-calling duties after captain Anthony Walker Jr. suffered a season-ending quadriceps injury in Week 3. This is the second serious injury in two seasons for Phillips. Njoku had seven catches for 71 yards before getting hurt. Coach Kevin Stefanski called Njoku’s injury “week to week.” The Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

