Villa starts post-Gerrard era by thrashing Brentford 4-0

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa responded to the firing of manager Steven Gerrard by scoring three goals in the opening 14 minutes in a 4-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League. Led by interim coach Aaron Danks Villa took the lead in the second minute through Leon Bailey before Danny Ings added two more goals with one coming from the penalty spot. By that time Villa had scored as many goals as it had in the last six games under Gerrard. He was fired soon after Villa’s 3-0 loss at Fulham on Thursday to end his one-year stint in charge. Ollie Watkins added a fourth goal in the 59th for the rampant hosts.

