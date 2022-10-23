Verstappen gets record-tying 13th win at US Grand Prix
By JIM VERTUNO
AP Sports Writer
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton late to earn a record-tying 13th win of the season at the United States Grand Prix on Sunday, and delivered a victory to honor the memory of Red Bull team founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz. Verstappen’s race was nearly undone by a rare slow pit stop by Red Bull midway through the race that dropped him well behind Hamilton. Verstappen fought back to pass him on lap 50 of 56. Red Bull had announced shortly before qualifying on Saturday that Mateschitz had died at age 78. Verstappen vowed he’d do everything to get the win.