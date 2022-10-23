Sacramento St. beats Montana 31-24 in OT, remains undefeated

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Dunniway threw two touchdown passes, Asher O’Hara ran for two TDs in the closing minutes of regulation and the first series of overtime — the second of which gave Sacramento State its first lead of the game and the Hornets beat Montana 31-24 Saturday night.

Cameron Skattebo had 111 yards rushing on 13 carries for Sacramento State (7-0, 4-0 Big Sky) — ranked No. 3 in the FCS coaches and off to its best start in program history.

O’Hara — who splits time with Dunniway at quarterback — took the snap and faked a pitch to Skattebo on his left before scoring from the 6 on a QB counter play to give the Hornets a 31-24 lead on the first possession of overtime.

Montana, No. 7 in the FCS, failed to convert a fourth-and-8 on its ensuing possession.

Kyle Sentkowski kicked a 27-yard field goal that trimmed the Hornets’ deficit to 24-17 with 5:54 left in regulation and Sacramento State recovered the ensuing onside kick, which set up a 4-yard touchdown run by O’Hara about 2 1/2 minutes later that eventually forced overtime.

Montana (5-2, 2-2) led 10-0 in the second quarter, 17-7 at the end of the third and Nick Ostmo scored on a 2-yard run the gave the Grizzlies a 24-14 lead with 8:42 left in regulation.

Montana has lost back-to-back games.

