Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy picked up two big prizes Sunday. He won the CJ Cup in South Carolina. And with that, McIlroy is back to No. 1 in the world. McIlroy pulled away from Kurt Kitayama with three straight birdies. He finished with two bogeys for a 67. That was still enough for a one-shot victory and his second straight year winning the CJ Cup. The last one was in Las Vegas. That began his climb from No. 14 to No. 1 in the ranking. It was his 23rd win on the PGA Tour and his ninth time at No. 1.

