Pelicans’ Ingram leaves vs Utah with concussion symptoms

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans leading scorer Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for the second half of New Orleans’ home opener against Utah because of concussion symptoms. Ingram appeared to get get hit in the face while colliding with teammate Naji Marshall. He checked himself out of the game in the second quarter and went to the locker room. the 6-fot-8 Ingram averaged 28 points in the Pelicans first two regular season games and had scored 10 points in 11 minutes before leaving Sunday night’s game.

