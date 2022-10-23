No McCaffrey? No problem for emboldened Panthers run game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Days after trading star running back Christian McCaffrey, the Carolina Panthers ran for a season-high 173 yards and rolled past Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3. D’Onta Foreman ran for 118 yards on 15 carries and Hubbard had 63 yards and a touchdown on nine attempts. McCaffrey accounted for 39.8% of Carolina’s yards from scrimmage before being dealt to San Francisco last week. Many fans thought the team was tanking for the No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL draft after trading McCaffrey. Instead, they ran over the Bucs and moved within a game of Tampa Bay and Atlanta for first place in the NFC South.

