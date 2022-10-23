Mitchell scores 37 in home debut, Cavs beat Wizards in OT

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points in his home debut and atoned for some critical mistakes in the final minute of regulation with two big plays in overtime, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 117-107 win over the Washington Wizards. Mitchell had a three-point play and steal in the final 1:43 of OT as the Cavs thrilled a sellout crowd that got its first look at the three-time All-Star since he came over from Utah in a blockbuster trade. Cedi Osman also had a three-point play in the extra session and finished with 16 points for Cleveland, which blew a seven-point lead in the last 47 seconds of regulation. Bradley Beal scored 27 and Kristaps Porzingis 18 for the Wizards.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.