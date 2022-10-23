Markkanen, Jazz thwart Pelicans’ comeback bid, 122-121 in OT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lauri Markkanen capped a 31-point performance with clutch free throws late in overtime, Kelly Olynyk hit a go-ahead, driving scoop with 3 seconds to go in the extra period, and the overhauled Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-121. The victory kept Utah unbeaten through three games under new coach Will Hardy. Utah had to regroup after losing a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter. Brandon Ingram left the Pelicans’ home opener in the second quarter with concussion symptoms. Zion Williamson scored 25 points but sat out much of the fourth quarter and overtime after hit the floor hard when Jordan Clarkson blocked his transition dunk attempt. McCollum led New Orleans with 28 points.

