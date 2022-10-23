Kickoff times released for Women’s World Cup 2023

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The full schedule and kickoff times for next year’s Women’s Football World Cup have been released by FIFA, promising timely viewing for United States audiences. The U.S. Women’s National Team’s opening match against Vietnam on July 22 will kick off at 1 p.m. local time in New Zealand which is 8.p.m. on July 21 on the U.S. east coast. The U.S. team’s second match against Netherlands _ a repeat of the 2019 World Cup final which was won 2-0 by the United States _ kicks off at the same time.

