Jets rookie running back Breece Hall out with knee injury

DENVER (AP) — New York Jets running back Breece Hall was ruled out after leaving the game late in the second quarter with a knee injury. Hall was hurt on a tackle Sunday between Broncos defenders Pat Surtain II and Jonas Griffith. The rookie tailback out of Iowa State turned in the game’s biggest play, a 62-yard touchdown scamper in the first quarter. He had four carries for 72 yards before being hurt on a tackle from Pat Surtain II and Jonas Griffith. The Jets also also announced that receiver Corey Davis (knee) and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (elbow) were questionable.

