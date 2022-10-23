Focused Frogs: TCU now 7th after 4th win in row over Top 25

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU coach Sonny Dykes likes what he’s not hearing from his players. Even with the Horned Frogs 7-0 and now seventh in the AP poll, Dykes says players aren’t talking about conference standings, bowl games or rankings. The Big 12-leading Frogs have beaten ranked opponents in four consecutive games for the first time in school history. They overcame a double-digit halftime deficit Saturday night to beat No. 22 Kansas State, like they also had a week before that against No. 9 Oklahoma State. TCU goes to West Virginia next Saturday.

