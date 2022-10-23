Falcons fail to build off win or take command of division

CINCINNATI (AP) — Marcus Mariota and the Falcons couldn’t keep up with Joe Burrow and the Bengals, and Atlanta’s 35-17 loss erased the momentum it gained from last week’s win over San Francisco. At 3-4, the Falcons are still tied with slumping Tampa Bay atop the unimpressive NFC South. But their chance to take control of the division ended early. They fell behind 21-0 by the second quarter and never got closer than 11 points. Mariota attempted a season-low 13 passes for 124 yards, 75 of which came on a TD pass to Damiere Byrd just before halftime.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.