Edwards scores 30 as Timberwolves roll past Thunder 116-106

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 30 points, and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-106. Edwards made 13 of 19 field goals and had 11 rebounds. Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 15 rebounds and Karl-Anthony Towns added 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Timberwolves. Lu Dort scored 20 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 15 for Oklahoma City. The Thunder dropped their home opener and fell to 0-3 this season. Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sat out with a left hip contusion. He had averaged 30 points in his first two games.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.