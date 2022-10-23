Dolphins celebrate ’72 team ahead of Sunday night game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Members of the Miami Dolphins’ perfect 1972 team gathered at midfield for the coin toss prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fifty years after their milestone season, fullback Larry Csnoka, quarterback Bob Griese, offensive guard Larry Little and reciever Paul Warfield were cheered as highlights of their 17-0 season played on the video screen above them. Tua Tagovailoa, making his first start since a Sept. 29 concussion, and the rest of the current Dolphins trotted onto the field in throwback uniforms to honor their predecessors.

