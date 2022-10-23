Defending-champion NYCFC scores early, defeats Montreal 3-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Maximiliano Moralez and Héber scored goals in the first half and defending champion New York City FC went on to defeat CF Montreal 3-1 in an Eastern Conference semifinal of the MLS Cup Playoffs. No. 3-seed NYCFC advances to the conference finals against top-seeded Philadelphia Union. Moralez’s goal in the 6th minute got NYCFC started and Héber made it 2-0 in the 3rd minute of first-half stoppage time, finishing off a breakaway with an assist from Santiago Rodríguez. Talles Magno, who subbed for Héber just a few minutes earlier, converted a penalty kick in the 61st minute. Djordje Mihailovic scored in the 85th minute for Montreal.

