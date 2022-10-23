Burrow, Bengals strike fast, blow by Falcons 35-17

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals scored on their first four possessions and rolled to a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Joe Burrow passed for 345 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. He finished with 481 yards passing. Burrow also ran for a 1-yard score as the Bengals improved to 4-3, their first time over .500 this season. Receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd both eclipsed the 100-yard mark in the first half. Boyd finished with a career-high 155 yards on eight catches. Chase had eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Marcus Mariota completed just eight passes for the Falcons, who generated only 214 yards of offense.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.