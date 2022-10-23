Bayern drawn at Mainz in German Cup, Dortmund gets Bochum

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich was dealt a meeting with Mainz and Borussia Dortmund given a short trip to Bochum in the draw for the third round of the German Cup. Bayern has won the competition a record 20 times. It was handed an away game but it will be able to rehearse for the trip when it hosts Mainz in the Bundesliga next weekend. Bundesliga leader Union Berlin gets a home game against Wolfsburg while defending champion Leipzig will host Hoffenheim in the fourth matchup between top division clubs in the draw.

