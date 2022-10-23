AP source: Charlotte fires Healy after 49ers fall to 1-7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte has fired coach Will Healy after the 49ers fell to 1-7 in their final season as a member of Conference USA. A person familiar with the situation confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Healy is one of the youngest head coaches in major college football at 37. He fell to 15-24 in four seasons at Charlotte after losing 34-15 to Florida International on Saturday. That dropped the 49ers into last place in C-USA. Charlotte is set to make a jump up in competition next season when it joins the American Athletic Conference along with five other C-USA schools.

