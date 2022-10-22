Wilkerson helps Jackson State edge Campbell 22-14

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Sy’veon Wilkerson ran for 116 yards and a touchdown and Jackson State defeated Campbell 22-14. The Tigers ranked sixth in the FCS coaches poll, led 9-7 at the half on three Alejandro Mato field goals and extended that early in the third quarter when Shedeur Sanders connected with D.J. Stevens for a 48-yard touchdown. Wilkerson’s 4-yad run, capping an eight-play, 81-yard drive with 3:17 left, clinched the game. Hajj-Malik Williams threw for one touchdown and rushed for another for the Camels.

